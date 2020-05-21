CBS Daytime Stars Lather Up Let's Make a Deal

Wayne Brady

It's time to get your game show on! Soap stars from CBS' The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful will appear on Let's Make a Deal, TODAY, Thursday May 21.

Look for Y&R's, Tracey Bregman (Lauren) and Christian LeBlanc (Michael), and B&B's Annika Noelle (Hope) and Scott Clifton (Liam).

Check out some of LeBlanc's on social media below:

Host Wayne Brady opened the show by talking about his love of soaps:

