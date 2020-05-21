CBS Daytime Stars Lather Up Let's Make a Deal

It's time to get your game show on! Soap stars from CBS' The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful will appear on Let's Make a Deal, TODAY, Thursday May 21.

Look for Y&R's, Tracey Bregman (Lauren) and Christian LeBlanc (Michael), and B&B's Annika Noelle (Hope) and Scott Clifton (Liam).

Check out some of LeBlanc's on social media below:

Host Wayne Brady opened the show by talking about his love of soaps:

Check your local listings for air times.

