Days of Our Lives' vet Judi Evans (Adrienne/Bonnie) was hospitalized after a serious horseback riding accident on May 16. According to Soaps.com, Evans' rep said,

Her horse tried warning her by nipping at her feet. She then took him on a different trail then he got spooked, bolted then she fell off the horse and broke many bones and some ribs. In fact, Evans will be healing from several broken ribs, a broken collarbone, and two chipped vertebrae in addition to a collapsed lung.

Evans has been with NBC's lone sudser Days of Our Lives on and off since 1986. She was last seen in January as when her alter ego Adrienne died after a Mother's Day car accident. Wally Kurth (Justin) teased her return on Twitter, but no other details were revealed.

Daytime Confidential wishes Evans a speedy, healthy recovery!