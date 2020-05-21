One Life To Live alum Tika Sumpter (Layla) is sticking around ABC primetime. The Alphabet Network announced on Thursday that Sumpter's freshman comedy Mixed-ish is being picked up for a second season!

Mixed-ish is one of 13 shows the mouse house renewed, per Deadline, and Karey Burke, President, ABC Entertainment, stated,

Our top priority now is to work with our studio partners to ensure a safe return to production so that we can build on the strong momentum of a winning lineup with measured bets on new series that will invigorate our air and continue to deliver the quality programming that our viewers have come to expect and love.

Mixed-ish, the Kenya Barris spinoff of the hit comedy Black-ish, centers around Rainbow Johnson (Arica Himmel) as a child of the 80s growing up in a mixed race family. Sumpter stars as Rainbow's mother, Alicia Jackson, with Mark-Paul Gossleaar as her dad Paul Jackson, Gary Cole as Harrison Jackson III, grandfather to Rainbow and Paul's father, Christina Anthony as Alicia's sister and Rainbow's Aunt Denise, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, the middle Johnson child and Rainbow's brother and Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson, the youngest Johnson and Rainbow's sister.