Lori Loughlin to Plead Guilty For Fraud in College Admissions Scandal

Multiple news outlets are reporting that former The Edge of Night and 90210 star Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will plead guilty to fraud for their roles in an extensive college admissions scandal. The plea agreement was filed in US Federal Court.

The couple have been bouncing between Los Angeles and Boston to make court appearances in a case that has captured headlines for several months. They've held out longer than ex-Desperate Housewives' star Felicity Huffman, who pleaded guilty to charges last year. She has since completed her sentence.

MSNBC is reporting their plea agreements as,

Loughlin will spend two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, be subjected to two years of supervised release and perform 100 hours of community service. Giannulli agreed to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

US Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement,

Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case.

The sentencing date has not been determined.