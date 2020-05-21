Producers of The Bay to Host Red Cross Fundraiser

The Bay

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the producers from the multiple digital drama series The Bay will be hosting a two-hour Zoom event special next week. The cast of the series will help raise money for the American Red Cross, followed by an airing of two classic episodes.

This FREE special event will first air exclusively on Popstar! TV on Wednesday, May 27 at 8 PM Eastern, with an encore presentation at 11 PM.

From now until Tuesday, May 26 at 3 PM Pacific, fans of The Bay will have a chance to post their questions via the series' Instagram account and have them answered during the special.

Cast members will share their favorite storylines over the past five seasons, with classic clips and other special presentations. Viewers tuning in will also learn how their favorite Bay City residents are handling the pandemic.