Sean Kanan Celebrates Studio City's Daytime Emmy Nods

Steven Bergman Photography

Sean Kanan (ex-Deacon, The Bold and the Beautiful/The Young and the Restless; ex-A.J., General Hospital; ex-Jude, Sunset Beach) has reason to celebrate. His digital series, Studio City, scored eight Daytime Emmy nods, tying with EastSiders!

Related: Sean Kanan Brings Dishy Digital Series to Amazon Prime

Kanan tweeted:

Kanan also scored an acting nomination in the Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series category himself. Other soap alums who received nods for their work on Studio City are Patrika Darbo, Carolyn Hennesy, Tristan Rogers, and Scott Turner Schofield.