Susan Lucci to Co-Host Coronavirus Q&A on Caring For Loved Ones in Care Facilities

People who have family members in care facilities have found many new challenges to grapple with during the COVID-19 pandemic. AARP has been hosting regular Tele-Town Halls to help people stay informed and protected.

On Thursday, May 21 at 1 PM Eastern, join Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, All My Children) as she co-hosts a Tele-Town Hall with AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins. The topic of this week's infofest is, "Caring for Loved Ones in Care Facilities." A panel discussion with experts will answer your questions, and provide expertise and information. If you have any questions or concerns on this topic, call 1-855-274-9507.

Lucci will share her own family's caregiving experience with her mother during this time. You can check out her Instagram post below: