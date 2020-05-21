The Young and the Restless, The Bold and The Beautiful to Air Villains Week, Celebrity Week

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful have exciting themed weeks coming up. Despite the fact that Memorial Day (May 25) is a federal holiday, CBS will air special episodes all five days from May 25-29; Y&R will air "Villains Week," while B&B will air "Celebrity Week."

Here's how it's going down on Y&R's "Villains Week":

On Monday, May 25, dastardly David Kimble (Michael Corbett) can tell that his days are numbered, while his one-time wife Nina (Tricia Cast) emerges from hiding. This episode first aired on October 7, 1991.

On Tuesday, May 26, Isabella Brana (Eva Longoria) squares off with love rival Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell), while their respective partners, P.I. Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and legal eagle Michael Baldwin (Christian Le Blanc), work to uncover a shocking truth. This episode first aired on August 14, 2003.

On Wednesday, May 27, troubled Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) faces a challenge to his schemes, while Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and mother-in-law Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) duke it out for the limelight at the Newman Ranch. This episode first aired on October 10, 2003.

On Thursday, May 28, department store diva Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman) is confronted by her longtime nemesis Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) with on her honeymoon with new hubby Michael. Meanwhile, Abbott patriarch John (Jerry Douglas) discovers bride Gloria (Judith Chapman)'s scandalous past. This episode first aired on December 15, 2005.

On Friday, May 29, Michael and Lauren work to take down Sheila-as-Lauren (doppelgänger alert!), while Kevin does his best to pry wife Jana (Emily O'Brien) from the claws of half-brother Ryder (Wilson Bethel). This episode first aired on April 27, 2010.

Meanwhile, B&B announced it will focus on its famous guest stars:

On Monday, May 25, Los Angeles Dodgers player Enrique Hernandez makes an appearance at the invitation of Rick Forrester (Jacob Young), who aims to make love Maya Avant (Karla Mosley)'s dreams come true. This episode first aired on September 12, 2016.

On Tuesday, May 26, R&B superstar Usher guests as Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz)'s fling (and possible father of her child!) Raymond. Usher croons a tune at Insomnia Cafe (remember Insomnia?!), but bumps heads with Amber's then-boyfriend C.J. Garrison (Mick Cain). Lauren Fenmore dishes to C.J.'s mom, Sally (Darlene Conley), that Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Stephanie Douglas Forrester (Susan Flannery) are done-zo. This episode first aired on June 11, 1998.

On Wednesday, May 27, Betty White pops up as Ann Douglas, who spars with daughters Stephanie and Pam (Alley Mills). Stephanie is furious that Ann, who turned a blind eye to her husband abusing her eldest daughter, does not want to return to Chicago. Meanwhile, Eric and Pam grow closer. This episode first aired on February 27, 2007.

On Thursday, May 28, Gina Rodriguez joins Forrester Creations as intern Beverly, who catches Rick's eye. Rick's ex Amber warns Beverly away from her former beau. In Mexico, another of Rick's exes, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), urges brother Thomas (Adam Gregory) to keep Rick's sister Hope (Kim Matula) away from Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). This episode first aired on December 28, 2011.

On Friday, May 29, former Let's Make a Deal host Bob Barker interrupts an argument between Liam and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). Barker bonds with Liam, while Wyatt makes a poor first impression on the game show legend, who plays himself...Barker then sucker punches Wyatt in the face! This episode first aired on August 28, 2014.

Which of these episodes are you most excited to revisit? Which villains or celebs do you wish the soaps had included? Sound off in the comments...