Today Show's Al Roker Produces Documentary Honoring Frontline Workers

The Today Show co-host Al Roker has quietly branched out to help create documentaries. His eponymous production company has put out programs for Animal Planet and The Weather Channel before. Now, the Roker-produced Side By Side: A Celebration of Service, an hour-long documentary dedicated to honoring healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, will air on WNBC on May 25 at 7 PM EST.

Roker told Variety:

Yes, they are doing this heroic work. What is the personal toll on each of them, on different folks from the nurses to the doctors to the hospital workers?

He's also working on other inspirational projects, like LifeAid, which pairs neurologists with veterans with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries. Roker aims to have this special air later this summer, in July.