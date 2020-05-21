WATCH: Veteran Game and Talk Shows Battle Newcomers for Daytime Emmy Awards

Old school will meet new school at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards this year. The ladies of The Talk announced the nominations for Outstanding Game Show, Outstanding Game Show Host, Outstanding Entertainment News Show, Outstanding Talk Show Informative, and Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.

Freshman shows such as the Tamron Hall Show and new game show Catch 21 received nods for their first time out of the gate as they go up against veteran favorite The Price is Right. Watch the announcement below.

The ladies were in for a surprise when co-host Sheryl Underwood announced the nominees for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts. The Kelly Clarkson Show received their first nomination, while the women of The Talk rejoiced over their nomination. Watch Underwood's tearful reaction below.

The Daytime Emmy Awards will air on CBS, Friday, June 26 at 8pm ET.