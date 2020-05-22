Chrishell Stause's Selling Sunset Debuts Season 2, Gets Renewed for Season 3

Daytime alum Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, Days of Our Lives; ex-Amanda, All My Children; ex-Bethany, The Young and the Restless) isn't letting COVID-19 quarantine slow her down! Just a day after being nominated for a a Daytime Emmy for her role as Jordan on DAYS, the brunette bombshell saw her reality show, Selling Sunset, premiere on Netflix...and get a third season!

Stause shared her joy over her Emmy nod:

Meanwhile, the addictive Selling Sunset debuted its second season on May 22..and The Wrap confirmed the same day that the real estate-focused reality show is getting a season three. The eight-episode third season will debut on August 7.

Check out the season two trailer below.