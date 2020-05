Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' bad girl Camila Banus (Gabriella "Gabi" Hernandez) is speaking out about the Daytime Emmys nominations. The popular actress, who was shut out of the nominations for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, expressed her happiness for those who were nominated.

Banus stated on her Twitter account her thoughts about not being recognized for her work. Banus tweeted,