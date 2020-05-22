Anthony Geary, Joey Luthman, Chloe Lanier, Laura Wright

One of General Hospital's most talked about anniversary episodes will air on May 22 for its "Flashback Friday" finale. The episode celebrates the long-running ABC soap's 52nd anniversary.

The show takes a deep dive into one if its most controversial and iconic characters, Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) as he looks back on his life, recalling the events that took place on April 1, 1963 (GH's premier date).

Geary will play his father Tim, while Joey Luthman takes on Luke as a young man. Also featured are, Jackie Zeman (Bobbie), Jane Elliot (Tracy), and Laura Wright (Lena). Chloe Lanier and Dee Wallace will appear as Patricia at different ages.

Ryan Carnes, Rebecca Herbst, and Jason Thompson will be on duty at General Hospital to honor the show's original trio, Dr. Steve Hardy, Jessie Brewer, RN, and Dr. Phil Brewer.

Laura Wright, Ryan Carnes

Jason Thompson, Rebecca Herbst

Starting Monday, May 25, GH will air episodes featuring the Nurses Ball through Friday, June 12.

Related: General Hospital to Re-Air Classic Nurses Ball Episodes

This episode first broadcast on April 1, 2015 and was written by Days of Our Lives' Ron Carlivati.