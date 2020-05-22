The Masked Singer's Jesse McCartney Praises All My Children Co-Star David Canary

All My Children alum Jesse McCartney (ex-J.R.) has returned to the spotlight after finishing second on The Masked Singer as Turtle. But he's also looking back fondly on his soap days.

In an interview with Digital Journal, McCartney recalled that his dialogue-heavy soap work was "not fun." He added:

All My Children certainly was a huge lesson for me in terms of learning the material, being quick, studying your lines, and not procrastinating. Soap opera actors don't get the credit they deserve. I work with an actor named David Canary, who RIP, was one of the sweetest guys on the planet and he was such a kind soul. He played my father, Adam Chandler, and not only was he the star of the show but he played his own twin brother, Stuart.

He continued: