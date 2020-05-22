The Young and the Restless' Bryton James Looks Back at Devon Becoming a Winters

Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) is looking back on Devon becoming an official member of the Winters family this week. He spoke to TV Insider about Devon's moving foster and adoption storylines.

Of the episode in which the adoption was made official, he remembered:

It showed commitment. It showed someone following through with their word. Devon had encountered families that ‘talked the talk,’ but didn’t ‘walk the walk.’ He dealt with a lot of emotional insecurity. To have the Winters family commit to him meant a great deal. It showed that they were in for the long haul with him even though he’d put them through a lot.

Another episode saw Devon get up close and personal with a lion at a zoo. James said:

The week before we shot it, Christel [Khalil], Kristoff [St. John], Shemar [Moore], and I went to the facility where the lion was that was going to be used in the scene. No one could wear any perfume or cologne. They wanted us to be around the lion so we’d be familiar, making sure if we had any questions or concerns that we should express them.

This week's episodes also featured Lily (Khalil) getting into a car accident with Neil (St. John). James joked:

People have been saying online, ‘Lily’s a horrible driver! First, she hit Neil and then, she killed Devon’s wife, Hilary (Mishael Morgan)!’

And he's honored to keep the Winters family going, saying:

There would be no Winters family without Kristoff and Victoria [Rowell] and also, Shemar and Tonya [Lee Williams, ex-Olivia]. They made that family what it is. Christel and I try to live up to that. I think the show and the writers have done a phenomenal job of integrating us and elevating the family being right up there up there with the Abbotts and the Newmans and the Chancellors, of which Devon is a member. For him to have established his own company with Neil was a big thing.