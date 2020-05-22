WATCH: André Leon Talley Tells Tamron Hall: "Anna Wintour Did Not Make Me"

Tamron Hall sat down with former Vogue editor-at-large and fashion legend André Leon Talley to talk about his new memoir, The Chiffon Trenches. In part, the pair discussed Talley's personal and professional relationship controversial Vogue head honcho Anna Wintour.

Talley commented on Wintour:

It is my respect out of our kinship and our thirty years of friendship. Of course there were things that happened to me later, in the last two or three years, that I felt were very not correct, but in many ways I owe to her my world of Vogue, I owe to her many, many important segments of my life. But first of all, let me say, Anna Wintour did not make me, I made myself…I became André Leon Talley from my childhood, growing up in my grandmother’s home, growing up in the church, in the black Missionary Baptist Church.

Talley also discussed a quote from his book: "None of my contemporaries have seen the world through black eyes." He reflected:

I meant that the Vogue institution as – the moment of blackness was, as I represented it, I was certainly included in conversations – there were conversations about diversity in the photos and articles. But Vogue respected the idea of diversity, all aspects and rainbows and reputation. But at the same time, they do not see the world through my eyes, through my environment, how my childhood upbringing affected my references and my points of view in my life.

Watch clips from the interview below.