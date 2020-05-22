WATCH: Chrishell Stause Talks Selling Sunset: "My Personal Life Kind of Exploded”
Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, Days of Our Lives; ex-Amanda, All My Children; ex-Bethany, The Young and the Restless) is excited over the season two premiere of her reality show, Selling Sunset. But there are some tough moments she isn't keen to relive...
In a teaser for season three, Stause addresses split from Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, The Young and the Restless; ex-Fox, Passions). In a chat with ET Canada, she previewed:
The first eight episodes, I came across a a little unscathed, and then the second half of season two was a little trickier for me.
This is still new for me, trying to address such an uncomfortable thing, but unfortunately yes, the cameras were there. I still had a month left of shooting when my personal life kind of exploded, so it’s not a comfortable thing to live in front of everyone. I’m sorry, I don’t have, like, a good answer for this. If I’m just being a hundred percent honest with you, it’s really freaking awkward. They were there and some of it is going to be shown and I’m dreading that.