WATCH: Tom Pelphrey Tells Playbill All About Working with Laura Linney on Ozark

Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan, Guiding Light; ex-Mick, As the World Turns) earned rave reviews for his performance on season 3 of Ozark. He sat down in quarantine with Playbill to talk about his role on the show and working opposite Laura Linney.

When asked if he found it hard to inhabit the rather dark role of Linney's brother, Pelphrey responded in the negative. He dished::

It’s actually the opposite for me, anyway. It makes it easier because you feel safe. You know, like....For instance, if I’m working with - Laura Linney's a big movie star, right? Laura Linney’s a big Broadway star and TV star and movie star and there’s a version of working with someone of her caliber where maybe a different version of that has an ego. Maybe a different version of that doesn’t want me to succeed. Maybe a different version of that is very cold or withholding.

Laura's the exact opposite, you now? So generous and so warm. Generosity of spirit, generosity of her time, making me feel like I’ve been there filming with them since season one, making me feel like I was actually her brother, like there was no feeling of a separation or, I kind of wanted to have her up on a pedestal and she wouldn’t let me, and that makes it so incredibly safe.

Watch the full chat, in which Pelphrey details his roles on TV and stage, below.