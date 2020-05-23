Beth Ehlers Steven Bergman Photography

Alan Locher has put together a theme for the next Guiding Light reunion. It's time for "Cocktails with the Coopers" in The Locher Room!

Spend your Wednesday (June 3) Hump Day Happy Hour with Justin Deas (ex-Buzz), Frank Dicopoulos (ex-Frank), John Driscoll (ex-Coop), Beth Ehlers (ex-Harley) and Fiona Hutchison (ex-Jenna). This special soap family event will be at 5 PM.

Reminders: Guiding Light reunion with Kim Zimmer (ex-Reva), Kristi Ferrell (ex-Roxy), Terrell Anthony (ex-Rusty), Krista Tesreau (ex-Mindy), and Michael O'Leary (ex-Rick) on Wednesday, May 27 at 3 PM.

One Life to Live reunion with, Andrea Evans (ex-Tina), Fiona Hutchison (ex-Gabrielle), Ilene Kristen (ex-Roxanne), and Tonja Walker (ex-Alex) on Thursday, May 28 at 2 PM.

As the World Turns reunion with Ellen Dolan (ex-Margo) and Scott Holmes (ex-Tom) on Friday, May 29 at 2 PM.

All times listed are Eastern. If you miss out or can't catch these live, then watch the recorded versions on Locher's YouTube page. Don't forget to come back and leave your comments!