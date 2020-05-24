Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Justin Grabs His Piece and Reminds Orpheus His Last Name Is Kiriakis

Wally Kurth

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Marlena (Deidre Hall), Hope (Kristian Alfonso), and Steve (Stephen Nichols) have a showdown with Orpheus (George DelHoyo) over John (Drake Hogestyn).

Rafe (Galen Gering) and Hope scour Salem for Jordan's son, David.

Chad (Billy Flynn) sweeps Abigail (Kate Mansi) off to Florida to get treatment from Grandma Laura, but he'll be back soon.

Justin's (Wally Kurth) gotta gun.

Steve nabs Orpheus just as he is about to escape.

That sound you hear is the excited gasp of Ericole fans as Eric (Greg Vaughan) proposes to Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Rafe finds David.

Steve and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) race to stop Justin from offing Orpheus.

Jake (Brandon Barash) tells Gabi (Camila Banus) that no means no.

Abe (James Reynolds) hires Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Nicole has questions.

Eli (Lamon Archey) catches the bug and proposes to Lani (Sal Stowers).

Steve offers to kill Orpheus for Justin.

Eric grabs Abe for a sit down.

Once again, Ciara Alice (Victoria Konefal) reminds everybody that she is Bo Brady's daughter as she must come to Ben's (Robert Scott Wilson) rescue.

Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Will (Chandler Massey) turn the lights down 'cuz it's time to get romantic.

Zoey (Alyshia Ochse) is a lying liar who lies.

Gabi plunges a needle into Jake.

Abe wants to give Hope and Steve the keys to Salem for taking down Orpheus.

Lani is stunned to realize that she may be pregnant, again.

Justin goes to Adrienne's graveside to ask permission to solidify his relationship with Kayla.

Satisfied that Adrienne is cool with everything, Justin takes a knee and pops the question to Kayla.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) goes IN on Gabi.

Rafe takes a bullet.