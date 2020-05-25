The Stars Shine Down on The Bold and the Beautiful's Celebrity Week (PROMO)

Betty White

The Bold and the Beautiful honors celebrities who have co-starred alongside some of our favorite characters.

Amber (Adrienne Frantz) gets a fast dance when she meets Usher. Then, she turns all Amber when she has a showdown with Forrester Creations intern, Beverly (Gina Rodriguez).

Rick (Jacob Young) and Maya (Karla Mosley) meet LA Dodger Kike Hernández, who escorts the duo to a Dodger game.

Stephanie (Susan Flannery) and her mother Ann (Betty White) go another round about their complicated family dynamic.

Watch the new B&B promo below: