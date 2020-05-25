Romance Blooms Like Spring Flowers on Days of Our Lives (Promo)

Sal Stowers, Lamon Archey

Lani (Sal Stowers) realizes she missed an important date on Days of Our Lives. She and Eli (Lamon Archey) watch and wait for the stick to make a change in their favor.

Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Will (Chandler Massey) make a life-altering decision about their future, then Will shares it with an overwhelmed Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and John (Drake Hogestyn) talk about getting Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) back as she moves on with Justin (Wally Kurth).

Meanwhile, Nicole's (Arianne Zucker) dreams come true when Eric (Greg Vaughan) gets down on his knee.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: