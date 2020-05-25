Villains Seize Control of Genoa City on The Young and the Restless (PROMO)

Kimberlin Brown

Villainy runs amok this week on The Young and the Restless.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) is pitted against her mortal enemy Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). Michael (Christian LeBlanc) is helpless when tragedy strikes.

Isabella (Eva Longoria) has had just about enough of that triflin' Cricket (Lauralee Bell). She plunges her rival deep down.

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) goes on a flamin' rampage when he tries to kill Colleen (Lyndsy Fonseca) at Gina's.

David (Michael Corbett) with the carved forehead meets his maker in a grisly accident and an armed Lauren comes face to face with . . . an armed Lauren in a hall of mirrors.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: