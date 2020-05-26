Steven Bergman Photography

Star Image Entertainment is to feature two Days of Our Lives stars - Eric Martsolf (Brady) and Paul Telfer (Xander) - in an intimate Zoom gathering. On May 31, the hunks will party, "Salem Style," on Zoom with up to 16 fans from 8:30 to 9:30 PM EST.

Pay $75 to join the fan-and-star chat; have a cocktail (or mocktail) to join the party and chat with the stars. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Cedars CanSupport to support patients with cancer. Buy a ticket here.