General Hospital's Carolyn Hennesy Talks Studio City Emmy Nod: "I Am Grateful and Thrilled"
Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, General Hospital) just scored a Daytime Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series category for her role as studio exec Gloria on Studio City. The talented performer spoke with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the honor and working with the soap-tastic cast.
Hennesy shared:
The nomination was really lovely to see. That was really nice.
She raved about the show:
I really love this show so much and I want it to go more places and bigger screens. The eight nominations are wonderful. I am so in love with this show that I am not surprised. Studio City is charming, profound, and poignant. It has very detailed and subtle acting in it from actors that are normally known from soap operas but they are not known for subtlety. I am grateful and thrilled.