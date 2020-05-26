Steven Bergman Photography

Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, General Hospital) just scored a Daytime Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series category for her role as studio exec Gloria on Studio City. The talented performer spoke with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the honor and working with the soap-tastic cast.

Related: Carolyn Hennesy Talks Working on Digital Series Studio City, Shares Why She Loves Soaps

Related: Sean Kanan Celebrates Studio City's Daytime Emmy Nods

Hennesy shared:

The nomination was really lovely to see. That was really nice.

She raved about the show: