Daytime Scribes John F. Smith and Thom Racina to Pen Podcast Series Forever and a Day

Former daytime writers John F. Smith (The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless) and Thom Racina (Another World, Santa Barbara, Generations, General Hospital and Y&R) have joined the upcoming podcast series, Forever and a Day. Created by The Chat Podcast's Casey Hutchison, the series centers around the Harper, Bennett, and Marshall families, as they overcome life’s complexities in the fictional town of Augustus, Illinois.

While casting is still in its early phases, Guiding Light and All My Children alum, Beth Ehlers has signed on to star in the series, along with Matthew Preston (Inside Amy Schumer and 5 Dias), Dorell Anthony (Pride: The Series, GH), Tony Moore (AfterBuzzTV’s Dishin’ Days), Jeanne Young (Home Free, Jolted 1&2), and Brandon Larkins (Monogamy, Chronicles of Jessica Wu, Cougar Town). Additional casting will be announced later this summer.

Hutchison will also serve as co-headwriter along with Soap Party 411 and Take2Radio's Candice Mack, with Karolina Sivas (Broken At Love) serving as a writer on the team, and James Lott, Jr. (JLJ Media and AfterBuzzTV) executive producing the project.