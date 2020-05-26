Steven Bergman Photography

On an All My Children-centric episode of the #UnitedAtHome series, Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley) explained how being on the soap changed her life radically.

She shared her thoughts on getting into the role of Hayley Vaughan, reflecting:

Well, you know, it's so funny. Her original name was Hayley Wells and then they said, 'The character sounds too much like Hayley Mills so we're changing her name to Hayley Vaughan.' I was like, 'I don't know who anybody is you just mentioned, so I'll go with it.'

Acting on AMC was her first major gig, she recalled:

I wasn't like everybody else on this panel — everybody else had jobs and careers and they were professional actors. I truly moved to New York and I was working at the Toy Fair and I auditioned sort of on a whim. I was originally dropping off other people's headshots, because [that was] my side hustle.

She added:

I got like, six callbacks and two screen tests, 'cause they were really sure they wanted me. And I wound up getting the job. But it was really — I mean, talk about happy accidents. It really was a happy accident. It changed my life. It changed my entire life — not just my acting life, but changed the whole trajectory of my life.

Hubby and former co-star Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo) concurred: