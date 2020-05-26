One Life to Live Alum Hillary B. Smith Calls Venice: The Series "a Wonderful Love Journey"

Steven Bergman Photography

One Life to Live grad Hillary B. Smith (ex-Nora) is dominating the digital game as a star and producer on Venice: The Series. Smith spoke to Digital Journal about why she adores the web series and her own experience on soaps.

Venice just garnered more Emmy nods, leading Smith to reflect:

It has been a wonderful love journey. We started out as a fan fest. It was done for the fans and it was wonderful to be a part of a creative process that was very fluid and giving to the actors. It has been a growing journey. It started with a small role, to a large role, to producing to directing. It has been really fun and just a lovely journey. The fans have been incredible as well. A big congratulations to our cast and crew for all the recognition, they deserve it.

She also shouted out co-star Gregory Zarian, who garnered a 2020 nomination for his own work. Smith said:

That is so wonderful. I am so happy and thrilled for him. Gregory did a great job. It was so much fun.

Related: Venice the Series' Gregory Zarian Talks Daytime Emmy Pre-Nod, Star Crystal Chappell

Then, Smith threw it back to her 1994 Daytime Emmy win for her work on OLTL, recalling: