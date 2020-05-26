WATCH: The Bold & the Beautiful Alum Anthony Turpel Stars in 'Love, Victor'

Former The Bold and the Beautiful star Anthony Turpel (Ex- RJ Forrester) is gearing up to go back to school. Hulu has released the trailer of their brand spanking new YA comedy-drama, Love, Victor. With the 2018 film, Love, Simon, as the inspiration, the series centers around Victor, (Michael Cimino) a new student attending Creekwood High School in Atlanta on his path of self-discovery. The series will deal with the challenges of a high school student as he adjusts to a new city while he's exploring his sexuality.

As things become too much for Victor, he reaches out to Simon (Nick Robinson) who guides him through the trials and tribulations of high school. Turpel stars as Felix, Victor's creepy neighbor alongside Ugly Betty's Ana Ortiz, James Martinez (One Day at a Time), Isabella Ferreira (Orange is the New Black), Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson (This Is Us), Bebe Wood (The Real O’Neal’s, The New Normal), George Sear (Will, Into the Badlands), and Mason Gooding (Booksmart).

Get a taste of what's to come below!

Love, Victor debuts June 19 on Hulu.