Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #968: 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations and The Story of Soaps Reactions

DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin react to the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations. Find out which actors they think were snubbed and which nominations had them scratching their heads.

The trio then reacts to ABC's The Story of Soaps special, and boy do they have thoughts.

Note: This episode was recorded prior to Scott Clifton sharing on Twitter that he did not submit.

All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

