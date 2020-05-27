CBS Hit With Executive Layoffs

The merger of ViacomCBS has resulted in layoffs that have trickled down to the CBS Entertainment Group. In a released statement, per Deadline, a spokesperson for the Tiffany network said,

We are restructuring various operations at CBS as part our ongoing integration with Viacom, and to adapt to changes in our business, including those related to COVID-19. Our thoughts today are with our departing colleagues for their friendship, service and many important contributions to CBS.

Those who were let go by the eye network are VP of Drama Development, Sean Hoagland, Vice President of Current Programming, Michael Marks, CBS Entertainment’s Senior Vice President of Comedy Development, Edy Mendoza, Senior Vice President of Specials, Jodi Roth, and Executive Vice President of Business Affairs, Gary Silver.

Roth was responsible for the Price Is Right primetime specials, along with holiday shows and other primetime specials, such as Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials. Roth came to CBS in 2000 as a Director, Specials and was promoted to VP in 2003. Her next steps took her to Senior VP in 2008. Roth worked on CBS' award shows including the ACMA's Grammys, The Kennedy Center Honors, and Tony Awards.