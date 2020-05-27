Days of Our Lives' Patrika Darbo Praises Daytime Viewers as "the Most Loyal Fans Ever"

Steven Bergman Photography

Patrika Darbo (Shirley, The Bold and the Beautiful; Nancy, Days of Our Lives) is riding high on the success of her Emmy-nominated role in Studio City. She shared her excitement and gratitude with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos.

Darbo dished:

I am so grateful to be nominated. Digital series, in general, give you the opportunity to highlight some of the different things you can do. For me, I am mostly known as a comedic actress, so to be nominated for this is a blessing since it showcases a completely different side of me.

The daytime mainstay also revisited DAYS recently by popping up on the Last Blast Reunion. Darbo recalled how she got involved:

When [co-executive producer] Greg Meng called and asked if I was available, I told him 'Of course, I would do it. I hope the other three remaining network soaps start their own digital series. I think it affords the industry to garner more fans by moving into the digital world. The daytime fans are the most loyal fans ever.

She continued to share how much she appreciates daytime: