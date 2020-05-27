Steven Bergman Photography

Eva LaRue (ex-Maria, All My Children) just scored a guest Emmy nod for her role as Celeste Rosales on The Young and the Restless. She spoke to Digital Journal about her time on the CBS sudser and remembering ex-husband John Callahan (ex-Edmund, AMC).

She shared:

My favorite part of The Young and The Restless experience included working with Peter Bergman, and so many new people. Peter and I have been friends for 30 years but we never worked together so that was amazing. Michelle Stafford has been a friend for ages too so it was a blast working with her. I just love Michelle. It was a fun storyline and I loved the character, and working with Sasha Calle and Michael Mealor. It was a great experience all around. They are all such good actors.



Since losing Callahan, LaRue has appreciated support from the daytime community. She added: