The Young and the Restless grad Emily O'Brien (ex-Jana) is heading to Days of Our Lives. Per Soap Opera Digest, the brunette is arriving in Salem as Gwen, a pal of Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan)'s from Bayview Sanitarium...and Jake (Brandon Barash)'s ex.

Head writer Ron Carlivati teased:

In order to put an end to this situation with the people who are after him, Jake has to track down his ex, the mischievous Gwen. I don’t want to give too much away. She is kind of the key to him resolving the issues with these bad people. It will also be interesting to see how Gabi (Camila Banus) reacts when she finds out that Jake has an ex-girlfriend.