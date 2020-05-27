Steven Bergman Photography

Lauren Fenmore Baldwin (Tracey Bregman) is featured on both The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful this week, as the former celebrates classic villains, the latter celebrity guests. The actress sat down with TV Insider to talk Lauren's epic feud with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), who haunted her in Genoa City and beyond.

In one case, Sheila's evil sister, Sarah Smythe, got plastic surgery to look like Lauren. She recalled:

In fact, Paul Rauch was our executive producer when I was playing dual roles [Lauren and Sarah] for the first time. One day, I had 27 scenes in a row! The day before, Paul decided we wouldn’t even do camera-blocking – we were now going straight to tape.

When asked how she coped, Bregman admitted:

I have no idea. I actually had to play three characters in one day – Lauren, Sarah, and also, Sarah pretending to be Lauren in front of other people so, her ‘performance’ couldn’t be perfect. I wanted to see [the scenes after I shot some of them] so I could know whether or not to dial it up or down. It was rough…but I loved doing it.

Maria [Arena Bell, then, head writer] wrote the hell out of it. We had a great remote with all the mirrors. I was at work 6 a.m. one day and didn’t leave the next day until 4 a.m. I can’t praise everybody who was involved more. [Director] Mike Denney won an award for directing those scenes.

How do Bregman and Brown manage to keep their characters' feud fresh? Bregman said:

Lauren and Sheila went at it many times over the years – not only on Y&R but on B&B, too. It wasn’t just two women who hated each other. There was so much emotion underneath it all. There was betrayal and pain. It was easy to sink back into each time we revisited it. Kimberlin and I had worked together for so long. We have a true trust with one another. We had to, physically, because we had so many fight scenes. There was an interesting dynamic between the two characters.

Sheila isn't the only former rival Lauren has battled with; why not have her square off with Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) over a man? Bregman loved the idea and shared: