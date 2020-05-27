Denise Richards Steven Bergman Photography

Denise Richards (Shauna, The Bold and the Beautiful) regularly does double duty on B&B and Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This week, some of the cast and crew of the CBS daytime drama will join her! On the May 27 episode of RHOBH, the cast and crew of B&B will be featured, as Richards is filmed on set!

Denise Richards has played Shauna on B&B since April 2019 and has been a cast member of RHOBH in seasons 9 and 10 (currently airing), with fellow former soap star Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie, Days of Our Lives). Take a look below at the promo for the upcoming episode!