Thirteen years after All My Children's Dixie Cooney Martin (Cady McClain) made her walk to the upper room via pancakes, fans are finally getting the on tea why the beloved character was snuffed out in such a manner. On the second episode of EW's Cast Reunions: All My Children, McClain discussed the infamous death of her beloved character, as her co-stars Jennifer Bassey (Marian), Jill Larson (Opal), Michael E. Knight (Tad) and Darnell Williams (Jesse) joined her in the virtual chat.

McClain explain the shocking 2007 death of Dixie was a way a writer wanted to put her in check. McClain stated,

Honestly, I think it was a dig at me by one of the writers that very much wanted to put me in my place. I don't want to say who, I had stepped out of line and they wanted to put me back in line, and I was going to eat those pancakes and I was going to learn my lesson, and I certainly did. I was given the option to say that I wanted to leave the show and that it was my choice but I didn't think that was right. Maybe I should in retrospect, I’ll never live those pancakes down.

Sis, we all know (and so does Google) who the head writer was at the time, Megan McTavish. She penned the show from 1992-1995, 1997-1999, and 2003-2005.

McClain joked she got the last laugh about the pancakes since she loves them. McClain cracked,

My revenge I guess was that I really love pancakes. And they were absolutely delicious, so I enjoyed every bite. I was like, ‘This doesn’t bother me because I’m gonna eat ’em all.'

While in the video McClain doesn't say what she did to have Dixie murdered by some flapjacks, on Twitter she clued fans in. McClain tweeted,

What exactly was the thing that she "stepped out of line" doing? McClain explained,

McClain went on to joke about not speaking to the writers and stated,

Watch McClain spilling the tea below: