Days of Our Lives' Eric Martsolf Appears on Jillian Clare's Thanks For Coming In Podcast

Former Days of Our Lives actress Jillian Clare (ex-Abigail Deveraux) is getting into the podcast arena. Clare has recently launched her new podcast, Thanks for Coming In, which has guests discuss funny, heartbreaking, and inspiring stories. Clare's first guest was Eric Martsolf (Brady Black).

During the show, Martsolf revealed that, after Passions ended, he was advised by his agent he was up for a pilot of a little high school musical show. Listen to the show Martsolf described that was previewed via the podcast's Twitter page.

New episodes are available each Thursday on all major streaming platforms with new guests and on the show's official page, ThanksForComingInPodcast.Com.