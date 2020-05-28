Kassie DePaiva Steven Bergman Photography

Salem better take cover because Hurricane Eve is coming home. Days of Our Lives bad girl Kassie DePaiva is returning to town. DePaiva made the announcement when she, along with her husband James DePaiva (ex-Max, One Life to Live; ex-David, General Hospital), Robert S. Woods (ex-Bo, OLTL), Hillary B. Smith (Nora, OLTL and GH) and Tuc Watkins (ex-David, OLTL), took part in a virtual reunion last week.

DePaiva revealed she shot her scenes in November, 2019 and in January, 2020. The last time fans saw former police commissioner Eve, she was raising hell in Salem and vowed revenge on Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) after she was cleared of attempted murder charges for shoving Jen from a balcony. She was released from prison in December, 2019.

Look for DePaiva to hit your screens this summer.