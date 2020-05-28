The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful Serve Up Family Drama, Classic Clashes

The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful

Classic episodes continue next week on CBS. The Young and the Restless focuses on Abbott family drama and The Bold and the Beautiful features "classic clashes."

Here's how the Abbott family drama plays out on Y&R the week of June 1.

On Monday, June 1, family and friends gather to witness the nuptials of Traci (Beth Maitland) and Brad (Don Diamont), while Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) and Dina (Marla Adams) plot against Jill (Jess Walton), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) struggles with her drinking. The episode originally aired Jan. 11, 1991.



On Tuesday, June 2, Jack (Peter Bergman) smells success as John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) regains control of Jabot, and Victor (Eric Braeden) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) make amends. The episode originally aired Sept. 17, 1999.



On Wednesday, June 3, Jack proposes to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and tensions rise between Traci and Ashley. The episode originally aired Sept. 10, 2001.



On Thursday, June 4, as the family mourns the loss of John Abbott, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Michael (Christian Le Blanc) help Gloria (Judith Chapman) fight for her place among the Abbotts. The episode originally aired August 24, 2006.



Finally, on Friday, June 5, Dina reminds the Abbotts of the true meaning of Christmas, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) celebrate their first Christmas as a married couple, and Billy (Jason Thompson) keeps a secret from his family. The episode originally aired Dec. 24, 2019.

B&B's "classic clashes" week breaks down a little something like this:

On Monday, June 1, the battle between long-time nemeses Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) and Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley) heats up when Sally, irate over a disparaging interview Stephanie gave to a trade paper regarding the quality of Spectra Fashions, confronts Stephanie at her home.

As they hurl insults back and forth, the spat quickly turns comical, with Sally ending up in Stephanie's pool. Meanwhile, Sally's husband, Clarke (Dan McVicar), flirts with Stephanie's daughter, Felicia (Colleen Dion-Scotti), making her a business proposition that's hard to refuse, and Macy (Bobbie Eakes) and Jake (Todd McKee) begin to explore their burgeoning feelings for one another. The episode originally aired Feb. 19, 1992.

On Tuesday, June 2, the sinister Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) threatens to kill Stephanie for keeping her from Eric (John McCook), while Ridge (Ronn Moss), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Eric, Dr. James Warwick (Ian Buchanan), and Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman) attempt to talk her down.

Meanwhile, Taylor (Hunter Tylo) and her father, Jack Hamilton (Chris Robinson), try to make sense of why Ridge married Brooke so soon after he thought Taylor died. Darla (Schae Harrison) brings Sally Spectra a new hairdresser, Gladys (Phyllis Diller), who reveals that Taylor is still alive! The episode originally aired June 7, 1995.

On Wednesday, June 3, decades-long rivals Taylor and Brooke fling accusations, past hurts, and wedding cake at each other during Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) wedding reception. Caught by their daughters, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope, Taylor and Brooke are made to go back into the ceremony and face their families, each of whom has something to say about the situation. The episode originally aired August 22, 2018.

On Thursday, June 4, enraged that Brooke is at her family's Big Bear cabin to seduce her youngest son, Thorne (Winsor Harmon), Stephanie Forrester arrives during a raging storm to confront the woman she feels is destroying her family. Frightened by Stephanie, Brooke attempts to reason with her, but soon realizes that Stephanie means her serious harm. Meanwhile, an angry Kimberly (Ashley Cafagna) arrives at the Forrester Mansion to confront Brooke but instead finds Rick (Jacob Young), who has feelings for the beautiful model. The episode originally aired August 3, 1999.

Finally, on Friday, June 5, Douglas reveals to Liam that Phoebe is Beth. Liam races against time to save Hope from Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and tell her the truth. Liam and Thomas have a battle of epic proportions on the rooftop of Forrester Creations, which results in Hope learning the truth: that her beautiful baby Beth is alive and that her family can be reunited.

Heartbroken, Flo (Katrina Bowden) attempts to convince Wyatt (Darin Brooks) not to leave her over her part in the baby Beth scandal. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) assures Steffy that she is Phoebe's mother and that she has nothing to worry about. The episode originally aired August 5, 2019.

Are you Jonesing for classic Y&R and B&B? Which of these episodes do you think will satisfy your classic soap cravings? Sound off in the comments!