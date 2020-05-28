The Young and the Restless' Bryton James and Daniel Goddard to Participate In Virtual Chat

Bryton James, Daniel Goddard

The Young and the Restless former co-stars Bryton James (Devon) and Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane) will step into The Locher Room. The ex-onscreen in-laws and off camera buddies will join former soap publicist Alan Locher's latest virtual chat to discuss their tenure on Y&R and their new lifestyle app, BILDBORD.

The app, aimed at bringing daytime fans together, was launched May 11.

Fans can join the pair on Tuesday, June 2 at 3PM Eastern HERE.