The Young and the Restless' Christian LeBlanc and Tracey Bregman to Host Instagram Live Chat

Christian LeBlanc, Tracey Bregman Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' onscreen duo Christian LeBlanc (Michael) and Tracey Bregman (Lauren) are teaming up to host an Instagram Live chat with fans on Thursday, May 28. The duo will discuss the classic 2005 episode featuring Michael and Lauren on their honeymoon when the department store heiress faces off against her arch nemesis as it happens.

LeBlanc broke the news to fans via Twitter. He posted,

Don't miss it!