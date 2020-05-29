As the World Turns alum Zach Roerig (ex-Casey) has been arrested for driving under the influence, according to TMZ.

The site reported:

Zach was busted Sunday around 2:30 AM in Montpelier, Ohio. Police tell us, officers noticed Zach's pickup truck did not have a front license plate, so they pulled him over.

Our sources say when the officer went up to the driver's side window, cops noticed Zach's slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and say he reeked of booze.

Arrested for a misdemeanor, Roerig was reportedly held overnight in a holding cell. The actor was released on his own recognizance and is set to be arraigned on June 4.