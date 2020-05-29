As the World Turns grad Tamara Tunie (ex-Jessica) is receiving a singular honor: being elected as a trustee to Carnegie Mellon University’s Board of Trustees. Tunie graduated from CMU's College of Fine Arts in 1981.

Besides playing Jessica on ATWT, she earned renown for her roles on NYPD Blue and Law & Order: SVU, plus many other primetime slots. Tunie also garnered a Tony Award for producing Spring Awakening.

Carnegie Mellon president Farnam Jahanian said:

Tamara’s tremendous creativity and leadership skills will provide a wonderful addition to our board as CMU navigates this unprecedented era in higher education. She has been a great friend and partner of the university since her days as a fine arts student, and I am excited to welcome her as a trustee.



Often involved in raising money for CMU fine arts efforts and scholarships, Tunie added:

As someone who grew up in the Pittsburgh area, I have always recognized Carnegie Mellon’s value to our community and its impact on students around the world. I look forward to working with my fellow trustees in helping to guide the university as we face the uncertainties and challenges posed by a changing world.

Congrats to Tamara!