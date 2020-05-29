As the World Turns' Vet Marnie Schulenburg Gears Up for Breast Cancer Fight

Marnie Schulenburg Steven Bergman Photography

Former As the World Turns' vet Marnie Schulenburg's recent breast cancer diagnosis has kicked her friends and family into high gear.

Mary Caligiure and Sarah Schulenburg have set up a GoFundMe page, titled Marnie's Army, to help with expenses for medical treatment and support.

The Labuda Babies group members are raising money to support Marnie and Zack as they focus their energy on battling breast cancer. They have a newborn and we would like to help ease any burdens that this fight may cause financially.

Schulenburg stepped into the role of Alison Stewart in 2007 and stayed with ATWT until it was taken off the air in 2010. Last month, she appeared on a virtual cast reunion hosted by Alan Locher.

The young actress and her husband, Zack Robidas, welcomed a daughter, Coda Jones, in December, 2019.

The fundraiser has brought in over $38,000 so far. Donations for Schulenburg and her family are being accepted HERE.

