Darin Brooks Gives an Update on The Bold and The Beautiful's Production Status
When will The Bold and the Beautiful return to taping new episodes? That's the question viewers are wondering. Earlier this month, news broke B&B was looking starting up taping once again in June once safety measures due to the coronavirus pandemic were set in place.
Related: The Bold and the Beautiful Eyes June For Production Restart
There may be some glimmer of hope on the horizon for fans. B&B's Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer) took part in a Twitter chat during the show's broadcast. During the chat, Brooks was asked when would the show get back into production and he gave a little teaser for fans. Brooks tweeted,