EastSiders Snags Eight Daytime Emmy Nods In Final Season

Netflix series EastSiders picked up eight Daytime Emmy nominations this year. It's a feat bested only by the four daytime soaps. Their lucky number puts them in good company with heavy hitters like The View and Sesame Street, and two other digital series, Studio City and Ghostwriter.

EastSiders is up for top nods in digital series, supporting actor (Willam Belli, Leith M. Burke), guest performer (Lin Shaye), writing team (Kit Williamson), and costume design (Trevor Dow). It's also the only digital series to grab nominations for outstanding casting and makeup.

The show has come a long way from its humble beginnings to get this far. EastSiders started out on YouTube in 2012 before landing on Netflix in 2016. The dark comedy wrapped up its run in 2019.

EastSiders also faces some competition from another gay-themed drama, After Forever, which features Days of Our Lives alum Kevin Spirtas. The two will compete for digital series, supporting actor (Lenny Wolpe), guest performer (Mary Beth Peil), and writing team.

Related: 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards to Air on CBS

The award show will be broadcast on Friday, June 26 at 8 PM Eastern.