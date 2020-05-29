Photo Credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden is an avid boxer, as is his character, Victor Newman. So the actor was understandably thrilled when the manager of five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield reached out to him on Twitter.

The "Real Deal"'s manager, Chester Johnson, tweeted that he "could see a great scene together of you two hitting the bag in the gym and talking great boxing!" He noted:

Braeden responded, admitting his own admiration for the champ. He added that he "would love to have him on the show anytime":

As it turns out, it was Braeden's co-star Doug Davidson (Paul) who made the suggestion to Johnson. After getting Holyfield's go-ahead to connect his client and Braeden, Johnson recalled:

Would you like to see Evander Holyfield spar with Victor Newman sometime soon? Sound off in the comments!