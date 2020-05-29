Eric Braeden Invites Boxing Great Evander Holyfield on The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden is an avid boxer, as is his character, Victor Newman. So the actor was understandably thrilled when the manager of five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield reached out to him on Twitter.
The "Real Deal"'s manager, Chester Johnson, tweeted that he "could see a great scene together of you two hitting the bag in the gym and talking great boxing!" He noted:
Braeden responded, admitting his own admiration for the champ. He added that he "would love to have him on the show anytime":
As it turns out, it was Braeden's co-star Doug Davidson (Paul) who made the suggestion to Johnson. After getting Holyfield's go-ahead to connect his client and Braeden, Johnson recalled:
Would you like to see Evander Holyfield spar with Victor Newman sometime soon? Sound off in the comments!