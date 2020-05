George DelHoyo

Days of Our Lives über-villain Orpheus will depart Salem, according to Soaps.com. The actor, George DelHoyo, will have his last airdate on Thursday, June 4.

Orpheus has a long history of coming and going with the NBC sudser. He first appeared in 1986, then returned with vengeance on his mind in 2016, and again this spring. His son, Christian (Brock Kelly), has already been tried, convicted, and escorted off to the pokey.