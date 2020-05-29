The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne might be in a financial pickle. The husband of metal icon Ozzy Osbourne reportedly owes metal-rap group Insane Clown Posse $50,000.

ICP, best known for their fervent fanbase - nicknamed "Juggalos" - and horror-tinged lyrics, states that Mrs. O hasn't paid out on a decades-old bet; she allegedly wagered that the duo's album Bizzar wouldn't sell 200,00 copies and the group would be dropped by their label. When the record did sell, she supposedly didn't pay up.

Member Violent J told LoudWire:

She lost that bet super hard. That record went gold. She, without question, owes us that money. We said, ‘You ain’t gotta pay us. Just pay it to a charity in our name.’ Because if it would’ve went the other way around, I bet you they would’ve been calling us out saying when are we gonna pay?

Shaggy 2 Dope concurred: